news

ICAI launches Civil Services Orientation & Mentorship program for CA students

ICAI has launched Civil Services Orientation & Mentorship Programme for CA members and CA students. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. 
Published on Mar 30, 2022 04:21 PM IST
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has launched Civil Services Orientation & Mentorship Programme for CA members and CA students. Candidates who want to pre register for the program can do it through the official site of ICAI on icai.org. 

There will be 4 weekend classes of the ‘Civil Services Orientation & Mentorship Programme for Chartered Accountant and CA Students aspiring to join Civil Services’ which will be commencing from April 9, 2022. The session of the classes will be for 2 hours for 4 weekends. 

The sessions will be conducted over weekends only i.e., Saturdays & Sundays with breaks in between session. The class will be conducted from 12 noon to 2 pm on both the days. 

The registration will be done on first come, first serve basis. The registration fees is NIL and the attendance required is that students are required to attend a minimum 80 percent or more recommended. Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and apply for the course. 

  • Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.org.
  • Click on the course link available under the announcement section.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

 

