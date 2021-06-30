Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / ICAI to launch mobile app for Foundation, Inter and Final course students
news

ICAI to launch mobile app for Foundation, Inter and Final course students

ICAI will launch mobile app named IAI-BOS for CA students. The mobile app will be launched on July 1, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 03:46 PM IST
ICAI to launch mobile app for Foundation, Inter and Final course students

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will launch a mobile app for students of foundation, intermediate and final course students. The ICAI Board of Studies (Academics) will launch the mobile app on July 1, 2021, on the occasion of CA Day. The app can be downloaded by students from google play for android users.

The mobile app named, “ICAI-BOS” will have to potential to provide next-generation interactive learning and innovative ways to improve quality services to the students and to establish a strong connection with them as well, as per the official site.

This mobile app is exclusively for CA students where they can track announcement and push notifications, live coaching classes, all education contents, download faculty notes and assignments, attempt topic-wise MCQ based online tests and assess his/her performance, vide recorded lectures as per his/her convenience at any point of time.

With this mobile app the students can have interactive learning and coaching facility at a single platform, access the downloaded file of Assignments, Faculty notes, and any study material without internet connection, ad-free learning while viewing lectures.

The mobile app will be expanded with other students’ services and other students’ portals at a regular interval in the second phase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca exams icai ca education
TRENDING NEWS

Ranveer Singh’s new dramatic look prompts hilarious memes on Twitter

Cat kept coming home wet every day, the reason is super sweet. Watch

Flintstones-themed house in California settles lawsuit with town

Kerala Tourism celebrates Social Media Day with incredible pictures
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP