ICAI to launch mobile app for Foundation, Inter and Final course students

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will launch a mobile app for students of foundation, intermediate and final course students. The ICAI Board of Studies (Academics) will launch the mobile app on July 1, 2021, on the occasion of CA Day. The app can be downloaded by students from google play for android users.

The mobile app named, “ICAI-BOS” will have to potential to provide next-generation interactive learning and innovative ways to improve quality services to the students and to establish a strong connection with them as well, as per the official site.

This mobile app is exclusively for CA students where they can track announcement and push notifications, live coaching classes, all education contents, download faculty notes and assignments, attempt topic-wise MCQ based online tests and assess his/her performance, vide recorded lectures as per his/her convenience at any point of time.

With this mobile app the students can have interactive learning and coaching facility at a single platform, access the downloaded file of Assignments, Faculty notes, and any study material without internet connection, ad-free learning while viewing lectures.

The mobile app will be expanded with other students’ services and other students’ portals at a regular interval in the second phase.