IGNOU announces exam dates for Basic B.Sc Nursing & B.Ed courses, notice here

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has released the exam dates for Basic B.Sc Nursing and B.Ed courses. The examination for both the programs will be conducted on May 8, 2022. Candidates can check the exam date notice on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process was started on March 23 and will end on April 17, 2022. The exam duration is for 2 hours for both the courses. Candidates who still have not applied for the courses, but want to apply can check the eligibility and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

B.Sc Nursing: In-service Nurses, that is Registered nurse and Registered Midwife (RNRM) having 10+2 with three years, Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with minimum of Two Years experience in the profession after RNRM.

B.Ed: At least 50% marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree and /or in the Master’s Degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/ Commerce/ Humanities. Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks or any other qualifications equivalent thereto.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

<strong>Official Notice of B.Sc Nursing&nbsp;</strong>

<strong>Official Notice of B.Ed&nbsp;</strong>

Examination Fees

Candidates will have to pay ₹1000 using a credit card or a debit card issued by Banks in India or through online Banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON