IGNOU June TEE 2021: Assignment submission deadline extended to June 15

The last date to submit assignments for IGNOU TEE June 2021 has been extended to June 15. Earlier the last date to submit assignments was May 31.

Students should submit their final project, dissertation, fieldwork journals, and internship reports for the June 2021 session through the link provided on the official website of the University at http://ignou.ac.in/

Students should read the instruction carefully before submitting the final project, dissertation, fieldwork, and internship report for the June 2021 session. https://projects.ignou.ac.in/projectjun21/