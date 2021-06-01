Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / IGNOU June TEE 2021: Assignment submission deadline extended to June 15
news

IGNOU June TEE 2021: Assignment submission deadline extended to June 15

IGNOU June TEE 2021: The last date to submit assignments for IGNOU TEE June 2021 has been extended to June 15. Earlier the last date to submit assignments was May 31.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 01:40 PM IST
IGNOU June TEE 2021: Students should submit their final project, dissertation, fieldwork journals, and internship reports for the June 2021 session through the link provided on the official website of the University.(HT file)

The last date to submit assignments for IGNOU TEE June 2021 has been extended to June 15. Earlier the last date to submit assignments was May 31.

Students should submit their final project, dissertation, fieldwork journals, and internship reports for the June 2021 session through the link provided on the official website of the University at http://ignou.ac.in/

IGNOU on Monday informed through its twitter account that the varsit has extended the last date for submission of Assignments/Project Reports/Internship/Field Work Journal/Dissertation etc., for June TEE 2021 to 15th June, 2021.

Students should read the instruction carefully before submitting the final project, dissertation, fieldwork, and internship report for the June 2021 session. https://projects.ignou.ac.in/projectjun21/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou notification ignou june term end exam ignou tee ignou june ignou assignments
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP