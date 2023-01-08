IGNOU Launches 3 specialised master's degrees in Journalism

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched three specialised master's degrees in Journalism - MA in Development Journalism, MA in Journalism and Electronic Media, MA in Journalism and Digital Media, in addition to a PG Diploma in Advertising and Integrated Communication.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These programmes will be offered through open and distance modes from the January 2023 admission cycle through regional centres of IGNOU, the university said in a press statement.

In a function held on Friday, IGNOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Nageshwar Rao launched three specialised master's degree programmes.

During the launch function, Prof. Nageshwar Rao said, "the School of Journalism and New Media Studies offers these programmes to facilitate learners' interest to specialise in an area of their choice in the field of journalism. IGNOU offers these programmes with great flexibility in lateral exit and entry options, and learners can pursue their programmes at their convenience."

“The School is already running a generic master's programme in Journalism and Mass Communication, same is being offered through open and distance mode as well as online. This particular generic programme is offered in three languages - English, Hindi and Tamil,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former editorial director of Aaj Tak Qamar Waheed Naqvi, former IIMC Director Prof. J S Yadav, Editor of Nooyez Alok Verma, Prof. Jaishri Jehwaney, UN Strategic Communication advisor for Asia Pacific Dr. Deepak Gupta were also present in the event.

Prof. Arul Selvan, director of the School of Journalism and New Media Studies, gave a welcome address and other faculty members of the School introduced the newly launched programmes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON