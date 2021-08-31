IGNOU launches portal, social media page for alumni

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday launched an Alumni Portal (https://ignoualumni.samarth.edu.in) and a Facebook page for alumni (https://facebook.com/ignou.alumni), the university said in a press release.

The alumni portal and the social media page was launched in a meeting chaired by Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, and attended by the Pro Vice Chancellors, Directors of School and Divisions and Regional Directors of all the Regional Centres, the university said.

“Prof. Rao said that these two initiatives will go a long way in integrating the Alumni with the institutional mechanism. He said that every year more than 1.75 lakh students complete their degree, diploma and certificate from IGNOU. Thus, IGNOU has one of the largest alumni networks in the world,” the press release said.

“Dr V P Rupam, Director, Campus Placement Cell informed that while the Facebook page will help in bringing the Alumni on a common platform and facilitate exchange of ideas and experiences, the Alumni Portal shall provide an updated database of registered alumni, which would be useful in enhancing their engagement with the University,” it added.