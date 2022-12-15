IGNOU TEE December 2022: Rescheduled exam dates for cancelled courses released

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU TEE December 2022 rescheduled exam dates for cancelled courses. The rescheduled dates can be checked by candidates on the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The courses- MLII-104, BNS-042 and BPCC-110 has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances and rescheduled dates have been released. MLII-104 and BPCC-110 was scheduled to be held on December 12, 2022 which will now be conducted on January 5 and January 6, 2023 respectively. Similarly BNS-042 was scheduled to be held on December 13, 2022, which will now be conducted on January 5, 2022.

As per the official notice, the concerned students can download the hall ticket with revised schedule from the official website.

The December TEE examination has already started from December 2, 2022 and will end on January 9, 2023. The examination is conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. December 15 is the last date to submit the assignments for IGNOU TEE December 2022.

Official Notice Here

