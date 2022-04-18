IGNOU TEE June 2022 and December 2021: Assignment submission date extended

IGNOU TEE June 2022 and December 2021: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the assignment submission date for IGNOU term-end exam (TEE) for December 2021 and IGNOU TEE for June 2022. The assignment submission date for December 2021 TEE has been extended till April 30, 2022 and the assignment submission date for June 2022 TEE has been extended to May 15, 2022.

Candidates can check the official notice regarding the extension of assignment submission date on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

"With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for the submission of assignments is extended as under:

1. For the term-end examination, December 2021, the last date for submission of assignments is extended up to 30th April 2022.

2. For the term-end examination, June 2022, the last date for submission of assignments is extended up to 15th May 2022.

This issues with the approval of competent authority."

Indira Gandhi National Open University has earlier too extended the assignment submission dates for these exams.