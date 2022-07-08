IGNOU TEE June 2022: Assignment submission date extended till July 20

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the assignment date for IGNOU TEE June 2022. The assignment date has been extended from June 30 to July 20, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the last date for submission of assignments, project reports, field work journal (practicum), dissertation and internship report, etc for term end examination, June 2022 has been extended from June 30 to July 20, 2022.

Also, online as well as offline (physical) for the term end examination June 2022 for online programmes, GOAL (The Guyana Online Academy of Learning, Guyana), and ODL programmes has been further extended upto July 20, 2022. Candidates who want to submit the assignments and other details can do it logging into the website and filling up the necessary details.

Meanwhile, IGNOU July Session 2022 re-registration date has also been extended. The re-registration date has been extended till July 15, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IGNOU.

