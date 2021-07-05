IGNOU to conduct June TEE 2021 from August 3

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has said that the June term end exams (TEE) 2021 will begin on August 3. The exams will be held for undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate, diploma and other programmes that are offered by the university. The university has informed its students that a detailed exam schedule will be released soon.

"The term end exam June 2021 of the university will be held from August 3 for the final year UG, PG programmes along with their backlogs. The exam of PG diploma, diploma, PG certificate and certificate will also be held from August 3. The date sheet and other details will be notified shortly," the University has said in an official notification.

Admission to IGNOU's TEE relies upon submission of assignment, projects and dissertations. For the June TEE, the IGNOU has set the deadline for submission of these exam related materials on July 15.

The deadline for submission of exam form for the June TEE, which was earlier June 30, has been extended till July 9, the university has informed students.