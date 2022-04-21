IIFT launches Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), admission through IPMAT

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has launched a new course – Integrated Programme In Management (BBA+MBA), admission to which will be given through the IPMAT entrance exam.

The programme will have multiple exit options, meaning students can study for three years o get the BBA (Business Analytics) degree or continue for two more years to get two degrees – BBA and MBA (International Business).

Prof. Manoj Pant, Vice Chancellor, IIFT, said, “The IPM Programme will impart knowledge and skills to students for managerial roles in the varied management functions across different industries. With the rigorous and holistic curriculum, students will be able to demonstrate problem solving skills supported by appropriate analytical techniques and will use ethical and socially-conscious judgement while analysing business situations. Equipping students with conceptual, analytical, statistical, and interpersonal skills for managerial decision making is the objective."

The student intake for the programme would be around 40.

For short-listing/selecting the candidates, IIFT will use score of IPMAT 2022 examination conducted by IIM-Indore.

Admission will be based on IPMAT entrance examination score, academic profile of class 10 and gender diversity, the institute said.

Candidates should have passed the 10+2examination in any stream with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwD/Transgender) or more in the year 2020 or 2021. Those who are appearing for Class 12 final exam in 2022 can also apply.

Candidates must have passed the class 10 final examination with 60% (55% for reserved categories) in 2018 or later.

Mathematics/ Business Mathematics as a subject in Class 12 is mandatory.

Read the official notification for more information.

