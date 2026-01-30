IIIT Delhi launches Networks for AI/ML Systems course on AI fabrics and systems
IIIT Delhi has launched Networks for AI/ML Systems course on AI fabrics and systems in collaboration with the Indian affiliate of Marvell Technology, Inc.
Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has launched the Networks for AI/ML Systems course on AI fabrics and systems. The course has been launched in collaboration with the Indian affiliate of Marvell Technology, Inc.
The newly launched course is an advanced academic-industry course focused on the systems layer of modern AI—where networking fabrics, memory hierarchies and distributed execution determine performance at scale.
As per a press statement issued by IIIT Delhi, this course was co-designed and is co-taught by Dr. Rinku Shah (IIIT-Delhi) and Abed Mohammad Kamaluddin, director at Marvell, with ongoing technical mentoring from Marvell engineers and architects. In parallel, IIIT-Delhi and Marvell are collaborating on research in AI networking and systems, with the course reinforcing and feeding into these joint research directions.
The course demonstrates the impact of deep, voluntary industry–academia collaboration in emerging systems domains. It builds one of India’s earliest cohorts trained specifically in AI/ML systems and fabrics, aligns with national priorities in AI compute and semiconductor capabilities, and positions IIIT Delhi to play a role in next-generation AI systems education and research.
Prof. Pushpendra Singh, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIIT-Delhi said, "Networks for AI/ML Systems is India’s first and the first known course of its kind globally. By integrating AI networking, CXL-based memory systems and AI-scale simulation, the course exposes students to system-level challenges rarely addressed in traditional curricula", read the press statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
