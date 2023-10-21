IIM Bangalore's Team Horizon wins the first edition of Air India's SOAR

Team Horizon of IIM Bangalore won the top honours of the National Champion in the first edition of SOAR (Spirit of Aviation Reimagined), Air India’s business challenge-based annual nationwide B-school competition that saw 27 premier business schools vying for the top honours.

According to a press release by Air India, SOAR is part of it’s campus outreach initiative to engage with young talent and students are being offered an insight into Air India’s transformation journey to inspire them to be part of the new Air India.

“Air India is actively reimagining its role in the aviation sector, and our journey to top campuses in the country is more than just a recruitment drive. We are inviting the brightest young minds to join us on this exciting journey of innovation and leadership in aviation. We are consistently encouraging excellence and working to shape the future of aviation. SOAR is a platform which benefits industry, academia and students simultaneously,” said Dr Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Chief Human Resources Officer, Air India.

Since its launch in August 2023, SOAR received over 7,100 registrations from B-Schools across the country. After evaluating the presentations, the shortlisted 12 final teams with three members each vied for the top honours in the grand finale in Gurugram. Participants engaged in day-long brainstorming sessions to come up with solutions to real-world challenges of the aviation sector—from marketing to baggage coordination to technology to cultural issues, informed Air India.

The winners were selected by a jury comprising senior Air India executives after evaluating the presentations, mentioned the press release.