IIM Rohtak hosts special session on armed forces and ‘Operation Sindoor’, Lt Gen Pushkar urges students to dream boldly

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak organised a session on a compelling session on the theme “The Role of Armed Forces in Nation Building: Operation Sindoor", which was attended by Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, AVSM, VSM, more than 320 students, and distinguished faculty members. IIM Rohtak's session on "The Role of Armed Forces in Nation Building: Operation Sindoor", was attended by Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, AVSM, VSM, Director Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, more than 320 students, and distinguished faculty members. (Handout)

The session offered an in-depth perspective on the multifaceted contributions of the Indian armed forces, extending far beyond their traditional roles on the battlefield, a press statement informed.

Additionally, the program also highlighted the military’s enduring commitment to safeguarding India’s sovereignty, promoting unity, and fostering resilience in the face of contemporary challenges.

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director at IIM Rohtak, presented the welcome address wherein he articulated the indispensable role of the armed forces in protecting India’s democratic values and freedom.

He emphasized that India’s military is distinguished not merely by its strength, but by its steadfast adherence to a freedom-centric value system that underpins national security in both peace and conflict.

Likewise, in his address, Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar urged students to dream boldly while staying anchored in purpose and integrity.

Lt Gen Puskhar quoted Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s words and said, “Dreams are not those that you see while you sleep; dreams are those that don't let you sleep,” emphasizing that true ambition demands relentless effort, integrity, and to strive towards the greater good of society.

He also drew inspiration from The Alchemist, and encouraged students to pursue their unique ‘pot of gold’ with optimism and a strong commitment to the country.

Lt. Gen. Pushkar explained how the armed forces contribute far beyond the battlefield by working to build the nation in visible and invisible ways.

He also highlighted the armed forces' role in boosting defence exports, generating employment, supporting start-ups through dedicated corridors, and uplifting border communities through the Vibrant Villages Programme and Gati Shakti Masterplan.

Speaking about ‘Operation Sindoor’ that was launched to target terrorist camps and military infrastructure supporting various terrorist organisations, Lt. Gen. Pushkar clarified that the operation was not solely about military action but also about countering misinformation and safeguarding national stability against external propaganda.

Lt. Gen. Pushkar urged students to remain vigilant against false narratives and to embody a spirit of unity and service that strengthens the nation, both in times of peace and moments of conflict.