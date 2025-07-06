TS ICET Result 2025 Date: Telangana ICET results tomorrow at icet.tgche.ac.in

TS ICET Result 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, previously TSCHE) will announce the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET or TG ICET) result tomorrow, July 7. When declared, candidates can check and download the TS ICET result from the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in. TS ICET Result 2025 Date: Telangana ICET results tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Along with the result, the council will also release the final answer key.

Ahead of this, TSCHE released the provisional answer key along with question papers and candidates' response sheets.

This year, the TS ICET exam was held on June 8 and 9. On both days, the test was held in two shifts. The first shift was from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift was from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The question paper of the entrance test contained three sections – section A (Analytical Ability), section B (Mathematical Ability) and section C (Communication Ability).

In sections A and B, questions were in English and Telugu and English and Urdu. In section C, questions were in English only. The exam was held in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

TS ICET is held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges. Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, conducted the exam on behalf of the council.

After releasing the provisional key, the council allowed candidates to raise objections by paying ₹500 per question. The window opened on June 22 and closed on June 26, 2025.

TGCHE said it will review the objections, and valid ones will be considered for processing the result. The fee collected against the valid objections will be refunded.

TS ICET Result 2025: How to check scores when announced

Open the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

Click on the TS ICET result/marks memo download link.

Enter your login details.

Check and download the result.