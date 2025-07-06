AP DSC Recruitment Exam 2025 ends today, answer key expected next, check details

The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh, is scheduled to conclude the MEGA DSC 2025 examinations on Sunday, July 6, 2025, and release the AP MEGA DSC Answer Key 2025 next. When released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check the initial key from the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in. Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh is expected to release the AP DSC Answer Key 2025 soon as the recruitment exam ends on July 6, 2025. (HT File Image/Santosh Kumar)

The AP MEGA DSC Initial Key is scheduled to out on the second day after completion of the last exam. The department will also open the objection window, wherein candidates who wish to challenge the answer key will be allowed to do so within a stipulated time.

The challenges will be review by subject experts who will revise the final answer, if necessary.

The AP DSC final answer key 2025 will be released in seven days from the last date of receiving the objections.

The AP DSC 2025 recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 16,347 vacancies.

AP DSC Answer Key 2025: How to download initial key

Candidates will be able to download the answer key when released by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in. On the home page, click on the link to check the provisional answer key. Key in your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the answer key displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in.