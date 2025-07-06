ICAI CA May 2025 Exam Toppers: Vrinda Agarwal tops foundation course, here are top 3 rank holders
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India released the ICAI CA May Result 2025 on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Candidates who took the examination can check the Foundation, Inter and Final course results on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA May 2025 Results live updates
As per ICAI, a total of 82662 candidates had appeared in the Foundation course exam, of which 12474 candidates passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 15.09 per cent.
Gender-wise, 43389 male candidates appeared in the exam, and 7056 passed. The pass percentage of male candidates is 16.26 per cent.
Likewise, 39273 female candidates appeared in the exam, of which 5418 passed. The pass percentage of female candidates has been registered at 13.80 per cent.
Who are the toppers of CA Foundation course:
Following the are top 3 rank holders of ICAI CA Foundation course:
- Vrinda Agarwal of Ghaziabad secured 362 out of 400 marks with 90.5 per cent, becoming the all India topper.
- Yadnesh Rajesh Narkar of Mumbai scored 359 out of 400 marks, and 89.75 per cent. He secured all India second rank.
- Shardul Shekhar Vichare from Thane scored 358 out of 400, and secured 89.5 per cent. He bagged all India third rank.
ICAI CA May 2025 Results: Here's how to download scores
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their result:
1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.
2. On the home page, click on link to download the ICAI CA May Result 2025.
3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
5. Download your results.
6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
