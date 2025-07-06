ICAI CA May Result 2025: Foundation, Inter & Final results declared, here's how to check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared ICAI CA May Result 2025 on July 6, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Foundation, Inter and Final course examination can check the results through the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA May 2025 Results live updates ICAI CA May Result 2025: Foundation, Inter & Final results have been announced. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check their result. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The ICAI CA May examination was scheduled from May 2 to May 18, 2025. The CA Inter exam for group 1 candidates was scheduled on May 3, 5 and 7, while group 2 exams was scheduled on May 9, 11 and 14. The final examination for group 1 was held on May 2, 4 and 6 and for group 2, it was held on May 20, 22 and 24, 2025. Papers for the Intermediate course was scheduled to take place between 2 pm and 5 pm. The Final exam for papers 1 to 5 was scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm and paper 6 from 2 pm to 6 pm.

For accessing the result on the official website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

2. Click on ICAI CA May Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.