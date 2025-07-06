ICAI CA May Result 2025 released, direct link to check Foundation, Inter & Final results

ICAI CA May Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the Chartered Accountancy Foundation, Inter and May exam results. Students can check their marks by visiting the official website, icai.nic.in. ICAI CA Result 2025 Live Updates ICAI CA May Result 2025 is released. The direct link to check Foundation, Inter & Final results is given here.

To check the ICAI CA May result, candidates need to use their registration numbers along with roll numbers.

ICAI CA result 2025 direct link

This year, ICAI conducted the CA May examinations from May 2 to 14.

The Intermediate group 1 exam was scheduled for May 3, 5 and 7 and the group 2 exam was scheduled for May 9, 11 and 14. The final exam for group 1 was scheduled for May 2, 4, 6 and for group 2, the exam was scheduled for May 8 10 and 13.

However, exams scheduled for May 9-14 were postponed amid India-Pakistan tensions.

The CA Foundation exam was conducted on May 15, 17, 19 and 21, 2025.

ICAI CA result 2025: Steps to check May results