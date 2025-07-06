ICAI CA May Result 2025 released, direct link to check Foundation, Inter & Final results
ICAI CA May Result 2025 has been released. Candidates can check the Foundation, Inter and Final results through the direct link given below.
ICAI CA May Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the Chartered Accountancy Foundation, Inter and May exam results. Students can check their marks by visiting the official website, icai.nic.in. ICAI CA Result 2025 Live Updates
To check the ICAI CA May result, candidates need to use their registration numbers along with roll numbers.
ICAI CA result 2025 direct link
This year, ICAI conducted the CA May examinations from May 2 to 14.
The Intermediate group 1 exam was scheduled for May 3, 5 and 7 and the group 2 exam was scheduled for May 9, 11 and 14. The final exam for group 1 was scheduled for May 2, 4, 6 and for group 2, the exam was scheduled for May 8 10 and 13.
However, exams scheduled for May 9-14 were postponed amid India-Pakistan tensions.
The CA Foundation exam was conducted on May 15, 17, 19 and 21, 2025.
ICAI CA result 2025: Steps to check May results
- Go to the official ICAI result website, icai.nic.in.
- On the home page, click on the CA Foundation May 2025 exam result link, as required.
- Enter your login details
- Submit the details. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result page and save a copy for later use.