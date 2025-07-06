Rajan Kabra from Mumbai topped the Chartered Accountancy final examination with 516 out of 600 marks, or 86 per cent, the results of which were announced today, July 6. ICAI CA result 2025 live updates ICAI Result 2025: Rajan Kabra tops CA final exam, Disha Ashish Gokhru in Inter exam

Candidates can check the ICAI CA Foundation, Inter and Final exam results on the official website, icai.nic.in.

As per the press release shared by the institute, Kolkata's Nishtha Bothra secured the second rank with 503 or 83.83 per cent marks. Manav Rakesh Shah from Mumbai is in the third place. The candidate has scored 493 or 82.17 per cent marks.

In the CA Inter exam, Ghaziabad's Disha Ashish Gokhru has secured all India rank 1 with 513 out of 600 or 85.50 per cent marks. Devidan Yash Sandeep from Maharashtra's Aurangabad is the second topper with 503 or 83.83 per cent marks. Two candidates – Yamish Jain from Jaipur and Nilay Dangi from Udaipur – have secured the third rank in the Inter exam with 502 or 83.67 per cent marks.

Vrinda Agarwal from Ghaziabad topped the Foundation exam with 362 or 90.5 per cent marks. Yadnesh Rajesh Narkar from Mumbai is the second topper with 359 or 89.75 per cent marks. Shardul Shekhar Vichare from Thane secured the third rank in the CA Foundation exam by scoring 358 or 89.5 per cent marks.

ICAI informed that 66,943 candidates appeared for the CA Final exam in group 1, of whom 14,979 passed, and the pass percentage is 22.38 per cent.

In group 2, a total of 46,173 students took the CA Final exam and 12,204 passed. The pass percentage in this group is 26.43 per cent.

A total of 29,286 candidates took the exam in both groups, of whom 5,490 passed and the pass percentage is 18.75 per cent.

In CA Inter, 97,034 students wrote the exam in group 1 and 14, 232 of them passed. The pass percentage is 14.67 per cent.

In group 2, 72,069 students appeared, 15,502 passed and the pass percentage is 21.51 per cent.

A total of 38,029 students appeared for the Inter exam in both groups, of whom 5,028 or 13.22 per cent passed.

For the ICAI CA Foundation May exam, 82,662 candidates appeared and 12,474 of them passed. The pass percentage is 15.09 per cent.