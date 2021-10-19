Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIT Bhubaneswar to host convocation in hybrid mode
news

IIT Bhubaneswar to host convocation in hybrid mode

Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, will celebrate its annual convocation on Wednesday in hybrid mode in which some students will participate in person while others will do it online due to the pandemic situation.
IIT Bhubaneswar to host convocation in hybrid mode(File photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 05:22 PM IST
PTI | , Bhubaneswar

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar, will celebrate its annual convocation on Wednesday in hybrid mode in which some students will participate in person while others will do it online due to the pandemic situation.

Announcing this, the institute's director, Prof R V Raja Kumar, on Tuesday said Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy will grace the occasion as the chief guest by virtual mode and address the convocation while Dr Rajendra Prasad Singh, Chairman of IIT Bhubaneswar's Board of Governors, will preside over the programme offline.

The IIT director will hand over the degrees to students.

During the convocation, the institute will confer degrees on 559 students. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
