IIT Gandhinagar to organize JEE Open House for IIT JEE qualified students

Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar will organize JEE Open House for students who have qualified IIT JEE examination. The JEE Open House will be held on October 23, 6 pm onwards that will include different sessions with the Director, Deans of Academic and Student Affairs, Student Leadership, and Alumni of IITGN.

Students across the world who have qualified JEE Advanced exam can participate on the online event along with their parents for free to know about the IIT system in a better way. The link to participate in the event is available on the official website of IIT Gandhinagar on iitgn.ac.in.

The virtual interactive event will guide the IIT JEE qualified candidates about different engineering branches at IITs, various career opportunities, and help them better understand the IIT system to make informed choices, reads the official statement. Also, students can get answers to queries related to academic course structure, various opportunities, activities and student life at IITGN.

Moreover, according to the official release, the Institute has also decided to provide scholarship equivalent to the entire tuition fee for all four years of their undergraduate program at IITGN to students of JEE Advanced rank 1000 or better.

