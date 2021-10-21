Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / IIT Gandhinagar to organize JEE Open House for IIT JEE qualified students
news

IIT Gandhinagar to organize JEE Open House for IIT JEE qualified students

IIT Gandhinagar will organise JEE Open House on October 23 at 6 pm. This event will be for those students who have qualified IIT JEE examination.
IIT Gandhinagar to organize JEE Open House for IIT JEE qualified students
Published on Oct 21, 2021 05:07 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar will organize JEE Open House for students who have qualified IIT JEE examination. The JEE Open House will be held on October 23, 6 pm onwards that will include different sessions with the Director, Deans of Academic and Student Affairs, Student Leadership, and Alumni of IITGN. 

Students across the world who have qualified JEE Advanced exam can participate on the online event along with their parents for free to know about the IIT system in a better way. The link to participate in the event is available on the official website of IIT Gandhinagar on iitgn.ac.in. 

 The virtual interactive event will guide the IIT JEE qualified candidates about different engineering branches at IITs, various career opportunities, and help them better understand the IIT system to make informed choices, reads the official statement. Also, students can get answers to queries related to academic course structure, various opportunities, activities and student life at IITGN. 

Moreover, according to the official release, the Institute has also decided to provide scholarship equivalent to the entire tuition fee for all four years of their undergraduate program at IITGN to students of JEE Advanced rank 1000 or better. 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit jee main iit-jee advanced education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DU Admissions 2021: Over 52k students have secured admission  so far

DUTA members submit memorandum of demands to VC

UPSC activates helpline for SC, ST, OBC, EWS and PwBD category candidates 

250 students of IGDTUW felicitated under Delhi govt's mentoring programme
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP