IIT Guwahati to hold 23rd convocation on July 16 in virtual mode

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will hold its 23rd convocation on July 16 in virtual mode. The convocation will be telecast on YouTube and Facebook 10 am onwards.

NR Narayan Murthy, Founder Infosys will be Chief Guest, the institute has said.

Professor Hisataka Moriwaki, President, Gifu university, Japan will be the Guest of Honour of the occasion, it has added.

This is the second time, the institute will confer degrees to students in virtual mode.

Many universities and educational institutes have switched to virtual mode of convocation after holding live convocation was not possible due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, IIT Guwahati Professor MK Bhuyan of the electronics and electrical engineering (EEE) department and two of his students Snehil Sanyal and H Pallab Jyoti Dutta had developed an online platform for the virtual event. “As students were unable to be physically present at the convocation due to the Covid-19 scenario, we decided to create a virtual presence experience for them and the teachers,” said Bhuyan.