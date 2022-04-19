Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / IIT Guwahati to organise North-Eastern Research Conclave from May 20-22
news

IIT Guwahati to organise North-Eastern Research Conclave from May 20-22

North-Eastern Research Conclave is intended to create a common interface for collaboration among educational/research institutions and industries across the North-East and 3,000 eminent participants from the eight North-East States and other parts of India are expected, the institute said.
IIT Guwahati (File Photo / PTI)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 04:06 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is going to host the first edition of ‘North-Eastern Research Conclave’ from May 20 to 22, 2022. 

The event is aimed at boosting industry-academia collaboration in the region, the institute said. It is a joint initiative of the Science, Technology and Climate Change Department and the Department of Education, Government of Assam and IIT Guwahati. IIT Guwahati campus is the venue for the event. 

"The Conclave is expected to host around 3,000 eminent personalities from the eight North-East States and other parts of India. They will hail from various sectors such as Industry, Academia, Start-Ups, Research Councils, PSUs, laboratories and Technical Institutes including Schools and colleges of north eastern region," an official statement said. 

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to attend the event along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and Union Minister for the Development of North East Region (DONER) G Kishan Reddy. 

Highlighting the significance of the conclave, Professor T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “In a bid to boost scientific research and innovation ecosystem in Northeast region, North East Research Conclave 2022 (NERC-2022) is being organized at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G). We welcome scientists, researchers, policy makers, administrators and Governments to participate to increase the research activities in the north east which has great potential in terms of resources and people."

RELATED STORIES

"Focus of this conclave is primarily to strengthen R&D handholding among all the stakeholders of Northeast India and to benefit the local people of the region through research, innovation and startup,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit guwahati
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP