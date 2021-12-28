IIT Kanpur Convocation 2021: PM Modi to attend ceremony as Chief Guest today

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will organize IIT Kanpur Convocation 2021 on December 28, 2021. This year the Institute will organize 54th convocation in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest for the event. The convocation will be held in hybrid mode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event will be attended by Anandiben Patel, Governor of UP and Yogi Adityanath, CM of Uttar Pradesh, who will also be also the Guest of Honour. The event was scheduled to begin at 10 am onwards. IIT Kanpur will be hosting physical convocation after a year as it was held virtually last year.

The convocation will be held in the Institute Auditorium in Three Sessions – Session 1 will be conducted from 11 am to 12.15 pm, Session II will be conducted from 12.30 pm to 1.15 pm and Session III will be conducted from 6 pm to 8 pm.

As per the official statement, students can attend the ceremony either in person or virtually on the online platform to be made available for this purpose. Students who attend the ceremony virtually will receive their degrees through speed post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}