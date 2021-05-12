IIT Kanpur's Assistant registrar commits suicide by hanging: Police

The assistant registrar of the IIT here allegedly committed suicide at his official residence on the institute campus on Tuesday, police said.

The body of Surajit Das (40) was found hanging in his room at his official Type-III accommodation on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus, Commissioner of Police Asim Arun said.

Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, he added.

A probe has been launched to explore all possible angles, officials said, adding that no suicide note has been found.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Sanjiv Suman said Das, who hailed from Assam, was working in the office of dean of faculty affairs. He was stated to be fighting depression for long and was taking medicines for 10 years, the officer said.

Das slipped into severe depression after his 18-month-old youngest son tested positive for COVID-19 recently, he added.

Das allegedly hanged himself with a rope early in the morning. His wife, Bulbul, found him hanging after she woke up in the morning.

The neighbours alerted the securitymen, who took Das to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The assistant registrar of the IIT here allegedly committed suicide at his official residence on the institute campus on Tuesday, police said. The body of Surajit Das (40) was found hanging in his room at his official Type-III accommodation on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus, Commissioner of Police Asim Arun said. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, he added. A probe has been launched to explore all possible angles, officials said, adding that no suicide note has been found. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Sanjiv Suman said Das, who hailed from Assam, was working in the office of dean of faculty affairs. He was stated to be fighting depression for long and was taking medicines for 10 years, the officer said. Das slipped into severe depression after his 18-month-old youngest son tested positive for COVID-19 recently, he added. Das allegedly hanged himself with a rope early in the morning. His wife, Bulbul, found him hanging after she woke up in the morning. The neighbours alerted the securitymen, who took Das to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.