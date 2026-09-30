IIT Madras & BITS Pilani collaborate for joint research and student exchange programs

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has collaborated with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani for a joint research and student exchange program.

(L to R) Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao and Prof. V. Kamakoti

The collaboration will help promote academic and research collaboration between the two institutions. As per a press statement issued by the IIT Madras, the five-year agreement establishes a framework for collaboration in areas of mutual academic and research interest and provides opportunities for the exchange of students and faculty, academic and scholarly information, materials, and publications. The collaboration will also facilitate the joint organisation of seminars, workshops, and other academic meetings.

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Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani, said, “BITS Pilani has always believed that students and faculty should have access to the best academic ecosystems, wherever they are. This collaboration with IIT Madras will create new opportunities for student mobility, joint research and faculty engagement, and will strengthen the larger culture of collaboration among India’s leading institutions.”

The key component of the collaboration is the student exchange programme, under which students from BITS Pilani and IIT Madras will be able to undertake academic coursework, research activities, and project work at the partner institution.

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All those students who participate in the program will be designated as special exchange students and can enrol in courses for credit or audit, subject to the approval of the relevant faculty or project supervisors and fulfilment of applicable prerequisites.

Welcoming the collaboration, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Extremely happy to have signed a MoU with BITS Pilani. Looking forward to working closely on an entire spectrum of areas ranging from critical and emerging technologies to wellness initiatives, mutually learning from all best practices.”

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This exchange program will give the provision of tuition-fee waivers at the host institution. Credits and grades earned during the exchange programme will be recognised by the home institution based on the academic report provided by the host institution.