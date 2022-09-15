Home / Education / News / IIT Madras launches e-Mobility course for working professionals

IIT Madras launches e-Mobility course for working professionals

Published on Sep 15, 2022 01:01 PM IST

The last date to register for the course for the October 2022 batch is September 30.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched an industry-oriented online certificate programme on e-Mobility for working professionals.

The course, being offered through IIT Madras’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), will provide an overview of the e-Mobility Eco-System as well as basic fundamentals in technical areas such as vehicle development, power electronics, battery engineering, thermal management, power trains, and EMI/ EMC, among other areas, IIT Madeas said in a press release.

The certificate program was conceived with inputs from industry experts and would be continuously upgraded based on technology trends, market trends and industry needs, the institute has informed.

Highlighting the need for such certificate programs, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said “We announced our Dual Degree in EV Engineering late last year - a Program purely for our BTech Students. Ever since, there have been a great many enquiries from Industry friends and well-wishers about a need for re-skilling or up-skilling their existing employees as the auto industry rapidly migrates major volumes to EVs in the coming years.”

“We are therefore launching this Program in order to address the needs of the various Working Professionals across Industries and Departments. IIT Madras will continue to rapidly increase its presence in the e-Mobility space and primarily target remote delivery using advanced Technology for Working Professionals who need flexibility and relevance,” he added.

The last date to register for the course is September 30 and the course will start on October 2.

Details about the course can be obtained from - https://elearn.nptel.ac.in/shop/iit-workshops/ongoing/e-mobility-and-electric-vehicle-engineering/ or by writing to support-elearn@nptel.iitm.ac.in.

