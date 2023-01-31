IIT Madras organizes G20 Conference on Digital Technologies in Education

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras is organizing the first G20 Conference on Digital Technologies in Education. The conference being held at IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP) will be conducted from January 31 to February 2, 2023.

The First G20 Education Working Group Meeting on ‘The Role of Digital Technologies in Education’ is being conducted with the objective to identify areas/themes to promote possible research and academic collaboration among educational institutions in G20 member countries, reads an official press statement issued by IIT Madras.

K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Ministry of Education while speaking at the G20 seminar, a part of ‘Sherpa Track – 1st Education Working Group Meeting’ said, “We are very happy to start our engagement under the G20 Working Group with this seminar on ‘The Role of Digital Technologies in Education’ at IIT Madras.”

The seminar includes participants from each G20 member country, guest countries, and international organizations along with representatives of select academic institutions in G20 member countries that are engaged in initiatives for promoting the use of digital technologies for ensuring quality learning opportunities for all and improving learning outcomes.

As per the press release, the representatives of international organizations such as UNESCO, UNICEF, World Bank, and OECD, among others are also taking part alongside representatives of knowledge partners from India.

V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Chairman, IITMRP said, “We are going to have three exciting sessions dedicated to School Education, Higher Education and Skill Development. We have been provided inputs from different nations on what challenges and best practices that are being followed in at these different places. This gives us a unique opportunity for all of us to understand them so that we could work together to come out with effective solutions. We have Sustainable Development Goal #4 in front of us, which talks about quality and equitable education for all. We all dream that due to these efforts which have been in place for some time, we will have a world where every child will be, at least, a graduate.”

