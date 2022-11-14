IIT Madras students bag highest-ever pre-placement offers: 333 so far

Students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have bagged 333 pre-placement offers so far in 2022-23, an increase from last year's 231 offers.

This is the highest ever PPOs received in an academic year, the institute said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"As many as 333 PPOs (as on 13th November 2022) have been made to IIT Madras students during the 2022-23 Academic Year as against 231 offers during the entire 2021-22. The PPOs will continue to be made till the commencement of Phase I of Campus Placements, which is scheduled for 1st December 2022," IIT Madras said in a press release.

The top recruiters include Qualcomm (19 offers), Honeywell (19), Microsoft (17), Goldman Sachs (15), Texas Instruments (14), and Oracle (13).

According to the institute, a major factor behind this performance is their strong internship programme. "This process facilitates students to intern in companies and leads to PPOs. The constant increase in PPOs is the result of excellent performance of students during their internships."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof. Sathyan, Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras, said, “We are pleased to see the increase in PPOs this year. We encourage more companies to use the internship as a long interview process to assess the student and offer PPOs. A student being offered and accepting a PPO is likely to lead a good long-term association with the company.”

Highlighting the importance of Internships to Campus Placements in IIT Madras, Prof. P. Murugavel, Advisor (Internships), said, “The internship program is giving an opportunity for the students to demonstrate their learnt skills and the companies to fetch the desired talents. Happy to note that the success of the internship program at IIT-M is evidenced from the greater number of PPOs received this year.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON