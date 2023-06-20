Indian Institute of Technology Mandi on Tuesday informed that it will host the G20-S20 (Science20) meeting from June 21 to 30, 2023.

IIT Mandi to host G20-S20 meet from June 21-30

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The purpose of this meet is to bring together various key stakeholders and experts together to engage on various themes such to generate actionable insights that can drive progress towards achieving inclusive and sustainable development," the institute said in a press statement.

The event will start on International Yoga Day where institute researchers will demonstrate various technology-enabled yoga and meditation practices for holistic health, including posture-correcting Yoga mats and AR-VR-enabled immersive meditation, it said.

Sharing his thoughts on G20-S20 Meet’2023 Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi said, “IIT Mandi is committed to the development of skilled manpower in areas such as sustainable development, climate-controlled agriculture, AI & Robotics, drone technology, cloud computing, cyber-physical systems, manufacturing, and automation. We believe these efforts will foster national missions such as Make-in-India initiatives and will fulfil the dream of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make India a Skill Capital of the world.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pratap Shukla, Governor, Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Singh, Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh; Mukesh Agnihotri, Deputy Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh; Harshwardhan Chauhan, Minister of Industries, Himachal Pradesh; Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Co-Chair S20 and former DST secretary; Satish Kumar, Chairman, ARB; K K Pant Director IIT Roorkee are among key speakers invited to the event, IIT Mandi said.