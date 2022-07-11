IIT Roorkee to launch Executive Program in Business Analytics for professionals

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and Simplilearn, a digital skills training provider, on Monday announced their partnership to offer an executive program in Business Analytics for Strategic Decision Making.

The course will be offered through the Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee (CEC IITR).

The course will help professionals understand the essentials of business analytics such as statistics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and machine learning techniques, data visualization, data storytelling, and much more, along with the real-world applications of analytics across multiple business functions, IIT Roorkee said.

“This will equip learners with the skills to apply in various industry domains as per your organization’s needs. It will also help gain a competitive advantage by capturing data-enabled business opportunities and provide much-needed data literacy. The program is developed and delivered by the IIT Roorkee faculty and offers in-depth self-learning videos and masterclasses from the premier Institute,” it added.

According to the institute, the programme is best suited for professionals with at least 6 years of work experience in industries and backgrounds such as Business Analysts, mid to senior-level managers, C-suite executives, consultants, and Business Heads who aspire to apply analytics to make better and more efficient business decisions.

Speaking on the collaboration with Simplilearn, Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said,“…IIT Roorkee wishes to ensure that expertise and learning developed at the Institute in emerging areas is imparted not only to the students in the institute but also to aspirants outside so as to have a wider impact on society. We believe collaboration between IIT Roorkee and Simplilearn will educate individuals and empower organizations.”

