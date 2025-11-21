Mumbai, The IIT Bombay has launched mandatory Pass-no-Pass wellness workshops from August this year for the first-year students to strengthen their holistic wellbeing. IIT-B introduces compulsory wellness programme to boost student wellbeing

"The workshops are integrated as part of the curriculum, and students have to attend all four workshops per semester to pass the course. We are getting a good response from the students for these workshops, which is approximately one workshop in three weeks, and has no burden of exams," IIT Bombay Director Prof Shireesh B Kedare told reporters on Friday.

The wellness workshops cover a wide range of topics beyond mental health, including life skills, healthy habits, substance use, sleep, nutrition, and relationships - issues that have become more important as campus competition increases student stress, he stated.

The first semester focuses on basic wellbeing, while the second emphasises personal growth, resilience, purpose, social contribution, and essential life skills for long-term success, Kedare added.

IIT Bombay has one faculty advisor for 20 students, who will continue throughout their campus journey and also mentors in approximately 1 to 10 ratio.

"The mentors are typically 3rd and 4th year students, who talk to their juniors studying in 1st year to understand their problems, both academic as well as personal, informally like an elder brother or sister. In total, 895 student mentors have been designated. We want to expand it to alumni," he added.

A survey by the institute found that students continue to face persistent academic pressures and adaptation challenges.

"We found that around 30-40 per cent of the students undergo stress due to academics and other factors including leaving home at an early age, adjustment issues, relationship and family problems," he stated.

To reinforce wellbeing, the institute is also exploring to rejig curriculum to shift from traditional teaching to a more learning-focused approach, and from assessment to capacity realisation, he said.

"Progress is gradual. We have collaborated with 6-7 universities in the US, Japan, Australia, Singapore and Bristol, as well as an international alumni group that meets monthly with faculty and is reviewing teaching methods and assessment practices. This may eventually lead to changes in the syllabus," Kedare said.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay and the Department of Higher Education is hosting a two-day National Wellbeing Conclave 2025 .

The National Wellbeing Conclave 2025 will bring together 82 higher-education institutions - including 20 IITs, 6 IIITs and 8 IIMs - with 141 faculty and 130 students from across India converging to chart a future where student and faculty wellbeing are integral to campus life.

"This Conclave matters because it shifts conversation into action. Rather than simply raising awareness, the focus is on building frameworks, forging partnerships, enabling early intervention, and equipping both students and faculty with practical systems and capabilities," the IIT Bombay Director said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.