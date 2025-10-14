Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    IIT-KGP students' body launch feedback drive on academic, administrative steps

    IIT-K students body has started a feedback drive among students about the academic, administrative steps taken by the authorities, including attendance policies

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 8:12 AM IST
    PTI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The students' representative body of IIT-Kharagpur has started a feedback drive among students about the academic and administrative steps taken by the authorities, including attendance policies, an institute official said on Monday.

    IIT Kharagpur (Ambuj Saxena / Wikimedia Commons)
    IIT Kharagpur (Ambuj Saxena / Wikimedia Commons)

    The 'Technology Students Gymkhana', the representative body of students, has started emailing online forms among the campus community, seeking their "constructive feedback" about "attendance policies" adopted by the institute.

    The feedback is aimed at getting students' review of the ongoing system and eliciting their views on improvement, the official said.

    The response of the students will be confidential, he said.

    IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said feedback from the students is crucial to arrive at any new initiative, which will be helpful for the holistic development of students.

    "We are open to any constructive suggestion, which will be discussed at the highest decision-making body of IIT-Kharagpur. Any opinion from students about their issues, including attendance issues, is welcome," he said.

    recommendedIcon
    Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
    News/Education/News/IIT-KGP Students' Body Launch Feedback Drive On Academic, Administrative Steps
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes