IIT-KGP students' body launch feedback drive on academic, administrative steps

The students' representative body of IIT-Kharagpur has started a feedback drive among students about the academic and administrative steps taken by the authorities, including attendance policies, an institute official said on Monday. IIT Kharagpur (Ambuj Saxena / Wikimedia Commons)

The 'Technology Students Gymkhana', the representative body of students, has started emailing online forms among the campus community, seeking their "constructive feedback" about "attendance policies" adopted by the institute.

The feedback is aimed at getting students' review of the ongoing system and eliciting their views on improvement, the official said.

The response of the students will be confidential, he said.

IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said feedback from the students is crucial to arrive at any new initiative, which will be helpful for the holistic development of students.

"We are open to any constructive suggestion, which will be discussed at the highest decision-making body of IIT-Kharagpur. Any opinion from students about their issues, including attendance issues, is welcome," he said.