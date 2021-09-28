Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIT-Madras Alumni Association's initiative to put 'million smiles' across world

The Association, comprising 53,825 members, seeks to channelize the resources and commitment of its alumni in achieving this objective, a press release said here.
PTI | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 06:02 PM IST
IIT Madras. (PTI)

The alumni association of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITMAA) here, has launched a 'Mission Million smiles' initiative aimed at creating a positive impact on the lives of at least one million people in the country and rest of the world in two years.

The IIT Madras Alumni Association said it also rolled out 'Mission 5,000 Ignited Minds' which aims to get 10 per cent of former students as 'committed volunteers' for its initiatives.

"The IITMAA ecosystem, comprising over 50,000 alumni, students and faculty, has the potential knowledge and skills and resources to become a powerful change agent. It is important to give back to India and to our local communities," IIT Madras Alumni Association president Krishnan Narayanan said.

The association would focus on areas like science and technology and innovation interventions for the nation, mentoring students, water and sustainability, among others, the release added. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
