Education / News / IMS Ghaziabad organises 'Journey from campus to corporate' program
The Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Ghaziabad organised a re-orientation program “Journey from Campus to Corporate” on Tuesday for the PGDM batch 2020-2022.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Ghaziabad organised a re-orientation program “Journey from Campus to Corporate” on Tuesday for the PGDM batch 2020-2022. Debargha Deb, Head-HR (North Zone), Dabur India was the Chief Guest of the occasion and Ranjana Mittal, Assistant General Manager, NTPC as the keynote speaker graced the event.

In her address to students, Dr. Urvashi Makkar, Director, IMS Ghaziabad congratulated the students for successfully completing the summer internship.

The students were told about the academic activities planned in the upcoming session and were briefed on the various innovative practices introduced for corporate readiness such as Value Added Short Term Training Program, Competency Mapping, Pre Placement Preparedness and Placement Readiness Enhancement Programme.

The session served as a morale booster for the final year students who will soon be participating in the excellent placement offerings at IMS Ghaziabad, an official statement said.

