IMT Ghaziabad convocation ceremony: More than 480 students graduate in management education

IMT Ghaziabad hosted its convocation ceremony in the presence of Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Limited and Kamal Nath, the Chief Mentor of IMT Ghaziabad who delivered a virtual address to the students.

According to a press release by IMT Ghaziabad, more than 480 students from the PGDM, PGDM Executive and PGDM Part-Time were awarded their degrees as well as academic and alumni awards in the convocation ceremony. The Institute presented 13 Gold and Silver Medals to the excellent performers from the Batch of 2023 in this grand event.

“Students today are graduating at a time which is particularly exciting in India. Because the world over, it is known as India's moment, India's decade. India's success with the public digital infrastructure, the new world order and all these confluence of factors have brought a lot of attention to India. And that's what gives it the enormous amount of opportunity in the future for you students," said Sanjiv Puri - Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Limited.

“As you embark on your journey to build impressive careers, I adore you to allocate a portion of your talents and activities towards a noble cause, the betterment of the world in which you live. It is crucial to recognise that the sustainability of humanity is instinctively linked to the sustainability of our planet Earth. I have every confidence that you will emerge as responsible and conscientious towards this beautiful world. Acknowledging your responsibility as guardians of the future, I extend my sincerest wishes for success in your personal, professional, and social life,” said Kamal Nath, President and Chief Mentor of IMT Ghaziabad, as he praised the institutions and students' commitment to innovation and excellence, mentioned the press release.

“IMT is an institution with a rich legacy of 43 years. It has been consistently building on its existing strengths and forging new relationships. India has been making confident strides in various spheres, including the world of business and management," said Dr. Vishal Talwar, Director of IMT Ghaziabad. He also mentioned the newly inaugurated Incubation and Innovation Centre, which promises to be a hub of creativity and innovation for IMT, informed IMT Ghaziabad.

According to the press release, IMT Ghaziabad presented its Alumni Awards to Ms Jyoti Mahendru, Batch of 1993, and Mr Ankit Aggarwal, Batch of 2010. Ms Jyoti Mahendru, Chief People Officer, Wunderman Thompson (South Asia), was conferred with the Distinguished Alumnus Award. She emphasised how IMT Ghaziabad effectively equips its students with the challenges of the real world, encouraging the young graduates to follow their passions and pursue what they love the most.

Mr Ankit Aggarwal, Founder & CEO UnStop, was awarded with Young Alumnus Achiever Award. He talked about his personal journey of diverging from the conventional career trajectory to embark upon the entrepreneurial path, stated the media release.