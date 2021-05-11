Home / Education / News / Indian Army Common Entrance Exam scheduled on May 30 postponed
In view of the current COVID-19 situation, the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) scheduled on 30 May been postponed till further orders.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 12:57 PM IST
In view of the current COVID-19 situation, the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) scheduled on 30 May been postponed till further orders.

The exam was scheduled to be held at Arty Centre, Hyderabad for successful candidates of the Army Recruitment Rally held at Telangana State Sports School, Hakimpet.

According to a release issued by the Defense wing, the fresh date of the CEE will be intimated later through the Indian Army's website when the situation improves.

Candidates will have to physically report to ARO, Secunderabad, and obtain fresh Admit Cards once the fresh date finalised, the press release stated.

Army recruitment rally for all districts of Telangana was held at Telangana Sports School, Hakimpet from March 5 to March 24 under the aegis of ARO, Secunderabad.

