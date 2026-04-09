New Delhi, Indian students' interest in Ireland grew by 38 per cent in 2024, even as overall outbound mobility declined by nearly 15 per cent, signalling a clear shift in how students and families are evaluating global education choices, according to a new report.

Indian students in Ireland rose from 700 to over 9,000 over past decade: Report

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The Student Perception Study report by OneStep Global, a market entry firm specialising in the higher education sector, noted that the growing preference is already translating into enrolment momentum, with Indian student numbers in Ireland rising from 700 to more than 9,000 over the past decade.

While the experts noted that globally, tightening visa regimes in Canada, Australia, and the UK, along with saturation in the US, are creating an opportunity window for Ireland, they flagged that sustainability will depend on course diversification, infrastructure support and stronger India-facing brand communication.

"As global education destinations face increasing scrutiny around visa policies, safety concerns and rising costs, Ireland is increasingly being recognised as a safe, stable and outcome-driven destination for Indian students.

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{{^usCountry}} "According to the study, Indian interest in Ireland grew by 38 per cent in 2024, the latest full-year period for which comparative trend data is available, even as overall outbound mobility declined by nearly 15 per cent, signalling a shift in how families are evaluating global education choices," the report said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "According to the study, Indian interest in Ireland grew by 38 per cent in 2024, the latest full-year period for which comparative trend data is available, even as overall outbound mobility declined by nearly 15 per cent, signalling a shift in how families are evaluating global education choices," the report said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The findings highlighted that Ireland is emerging as a credible alternative to traditional Big Four destinations, propelled by its STEM education, English-speaking advantage, shorter course durations, post-study work opportunities and industry presence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The findings highlighted that Ireland is emerging as a credible alternative to traditional Big Four destinations, propelled by its STEM education, English-speaking advantage, shorter course durations, post-study work opportunities and industry presence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The study employed a mixed-method research design, integrating qualitative and quantitative approaches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The study employed a mixed-method research design, integrating qualitative and quantitative approaches. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The qualitative component comprised focus group discussions with the students, team response in assessing development interviews with parents, and in-depth interviews with counsellors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The qualitative component comprised focus group discussions with the students, team response in assessing development interviews with parents, and in-depth interviews with counsellors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The quantitative component consisted of structured surveys administered to 500 respondents across undergraduate students, postgraduate students and their parents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quantitative component consisted of structured surveys administered to 500 respondents across undergraduate students, postgraduate students and their parents. {{/usCountry}}

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"Students today are making very deliberate choices; they are not just looking for a qualification but for a pathway to a successful career. That is exactly what we focus on: delivering career-oriented programmes that are closely connected to industry and consistently lead to strong graduate outcomes," said Fiona McKie, director of Global Recruitment at Technological University of the Shannon.

A significant trend emerging from the study is the growing participation from Tier-II and Tier-III cities such as Guwahati, Coimbatore, Kochi, Indore and Vizag, where improved access to education loans, digital awareness, and counselling support is enabling students to explore international opportunities with greater confidence.

This trend is particularly visible among families from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where parents are becoming increasingly open to international education but remain highly focused on safety, affordability and career outcomes.

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Patrick McCole, Vice President International, Maynooth University, said, "Ireland continues to distinguish itself as a safe, reliable, and career-focused destination for international students, who in turn play a pivotal role in Ireland's economic innovation landscape".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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