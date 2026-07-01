The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has launched the IndiaSkills Competition 2026–27to identify and encourage talented youth from across the country.

IndiaSkills Competition 2026–27 launched, registrations open on skill India digital hub (PTI)

Registration for the competition has opened on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), where eligible candidates can submit their applications online.

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As per a press statement by the Ministry, the competition was launched by Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education.

Through this competition, skilled youth from various sectors will have the opportunity to showcase their talent and compete at different levels. A total of 63 industry-related skill categories have been included in this edition. These categories have been kept the same as the previous cycle and cover areas such as advanced manufacturing, construction, engineering, digital technologies, hospitality, transportation and creative industries. The competition has been organised with the support of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

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Jayant Chaudhary, while speaking at the launch, said, “IndiaSkills is not just a competition; it is a powerful platform for transforming skill into aspiration, excellence into opportunity, and talent into national pride. It reflects a new India where skilled youth are not only job-ready, but world-ready. As industries evolve and technology reshapes the future of work, India’s greatest advantage will be its ability to prepare young people with globally benchmarked skills, confidence and ambition. IndiaSkills 2026–27 is an invitation to every young aspirant across the country to step forward, showcase their capability and become part of India’s journey towards becoming the skill capital of the world.”

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A step-by-step selection process has been planned for the competition. First, district-level competitions will be conducted, followed by state and regional rounds. After these stages, the National Competition will be organised, where the best participants from across the country will be selected. Those who perform well at the national level will receive advanced training and assessment before they are sent to represent India at international events such as the WorldSkills Competition. Through this process, skilled youth will be prepared according to international standards.

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The IndiaSkills Competition has been conducted since 2016, and its participation has increased every year. Around 5,000 registrations across 20 skills were received during the first edition. In the recently held IndiaSkills Competition 2025–26, more than 3.5 lakh registrations were received across 63 skill categories from all 36 States and Union Territories. Through this initiative, vocational skills have been promoted, and industry requirements have been linked with skill training. Better opportunities for young professionals have also been created through the competitiod, read the press statement.