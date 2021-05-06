Industry should start working on AI, M2M, data science seriously : Dhotre

The government is keen on utilising latest technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine-to-machine communications and data science, and industry should start working on them seriously for achieving the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre said on Thursday.

The minister of state for communications and education also said the COVID-19 pandemic has shown people the importance of digital infrastructure.

Survival during this difficult phase was possible due to the connectivity made available to citizens under the Digital India program envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

"The modern technologies like AI, M2M (machine to machine) and data science are further going to change the world. The government is keen on utilising these technologies. Education is another priority area, specially for young citizens and women.

"I call on the industry and all of you to work seriously on all these latest technologies for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Dhotre said at a virtual international conference organised by CMAI.

Speaking at the conference, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Anil Sahastrabudhe said a balance needs to be achieved between the virtual world and the physical mode of learning.

"Teachers who have never used technology are now using technology more. Therefore, the future lies in blended learning when part of programmes can run online, distance mode... Unless we do that, humanity will be at a loss," Sahastrabudhe said.

He further said over 1.5 lakh teachers have been trained in the last one year to teach new technologies, including cyber security, artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud computing, quantum computing and internet of things.