Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Institutions in Kerala to open from Oct 4 for UG, PG final year students: CM
news

Institutions in Kerala to open from Oct 4 for UG, PG final year students: CM

All higher education institutions, including technical, polytechnic and medical, will be allowed to operate from October 4 onwards for final year students, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The Chief Minister, however, said that reopening of the institutions would be subject to the condition that all final year students, faculty and staff receive at least the first dose of vaccination.(ANI file)

 All higher education institutions, including technical, polytechnic and medical, will be allowed to operate from October 4 onwards for final year students, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday. The Chief Minister, however, said that reopening of the institutions would be subject to the condition that all final year students, faculty and staff receive at least the first dose of vaccination. Therefore, all final year students of undergraduate and post-graduate courses, faculty and staff must take the first dose of vaccine this week itself, he said during a press meet here in the evening. Those eligible for the second dose should take it immediately, he said. He further said that class 10 and 12 students' education was very important and therefore, school teachers too should make sure to complete their vaccination by this week. He directed the departments of public and higher education to make the necessary arrangements and said that school teachers would be given priority in vaccination. The departments concerned were directed by him to take necessary steps in this regard within ten days. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala kerala cm pinarayi vijayan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Reopen schools or disaster looms, experts tell Indian authorities

NITI Aayog, Gujarat University sign SoI to promote cooperation in agriculture

NIRF Rankings 2021: Education Minister to release India rankings on Sept 9

Sisodia launches 'Business Blasters' programme for Delhi govt schools
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP