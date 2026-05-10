...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Institutions must nurture innovation, resilience: Jaipuria Institute of Management director

Institutions must nurture innovation, resilience: Jaipuria Institute of Management director

Published on: May 10, 2026 02:39 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Ghaziabad, Innovation is the key driver of sustainable growth and societal progress in today's rapidly evolving business environment, and institutions have a critical responsibility to nurture problem-solving abilities, leadership skills and resilience among students, Jaipuria Institute of Management Director Dr Daviender Narang said.

Institutions must nurture innovation, resilience: Jaipuria Institute of Management director

Addressing the "Startup Conclave 2026" organised at the Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad on Saturday, Narang said institutions must create ecosystems where young minds are empowered to transform ideas into impactful solutions.

"The Start-up Conclave serves as a dynamic platform that connects students, entrepreneurs, industry leaders and mentors to foster creativity, collaboration and entrepreneurial thinking," he said.

The conclave, organised under the aegis of the Institution's Innovation Council on the theme "The Startup Rise: Reimagining Startups for a Digital Future" brought together startup founders, investors, academicians and aspiring entrepreneurs to discuss the future of digital entrepreneurship and innovation-led ventures.

Narang said initiatives like the conclave encourage students to think beyond conventional boundaries and contribute meaningfully to the nation's economic and social development.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
ghaziabad
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Home / Education News / education news / Institutions must nurture innovation, resilience: Jaipuria Institute of Management director
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.