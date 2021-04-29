Home / Education / News / Jamia announces summer vacations from May 1
Jamia announces summer vacations from May 1

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday announced summer vacations from May 1 but said that online teaching and open book exam will continue.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday announced summer vacations from May 1 but said that online teaching and open book exam will continue.

The decision was made at the recent Deans meeting.

"Keeping in view the present ongoing extreme condition of the COVID wave in the country, the lockdown situations and the ongoing difficulties being faced by the teachers and students of the university in efforts to save their health/life and their academic year 2020-2021," the varsity said.

The varsity will be observing summer vacation from May 1 to 30.

"During this period, the teachers and students will not be present on the Campus, but to save the academic year ongoing online teaching and open book exam will continue at a slow pace in an extended period during vacations," it said.

The online open book examination will commence from June 1.

Topics
jamia milia islamia jmiu summer vacations education
