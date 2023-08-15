Jamia Hamdard collaborates with ECHO India to enhance healthcare & education initiatives

Jamia Hamdard has collaborated with ECHO India to enhance the capacity building initiatives in healthcare and education.

As per a press statement issued by Jamia Hamdard, the MoU exchange ceremony was held on Monday, August 14. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Dr. M. A. Sikander, Registrar, Jamia Hamdard and Dr. (Col) Kumud Rai, Chairman, ECHO India, in presence of Prof. (Dr.) M. Afshar Alam, Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard.

Prof. (Dr.) M. Afshar Alam, Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, expressed his enthusiasm at the event. He said, “This MoU signifies our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in healthcare and education. By leveraging the ECHO Model, we aim to create impactful capacity building programs that will contribute to the growth and development of these critical sectors."

Dr. Sandeep Bhalla, Associate Vice President of ECHO India, emphasized the potential of the partnership: "The MoU reflects our shared vision of empowering individuals and communities through accessible and quality healthcare and education. Together, we are poised to make a transformative impact in these fields."

Through this partnership, Jamia Hamdard and ECHO India will leverage the ECHO Model to launch capacity building programs that address the evolving needs of the healthcare and education sectors. The collaboration aims to foster innovation, knowledge exchange, and skill development, with a focus on creating sustainable, long-term impact, read the press statement.