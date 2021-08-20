Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / JEE Main, UPCET 2021: AKTU releases important notice for reserved category
JEE Main, UPCET 2021: AKTU releases important notice for reserved category

AKTU has released an important notice for reserved category candidates for JEE Main, UPCET 2021. Check notice here.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 01:38 PM IST
JEE Main, UPCET 2021: AKTU releases important notice for reserved category(Sunil Ghosh/HT File Photo)

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh has released an important notice regarding JEE Main, UPCET 2021 counselling for reserved category. The notice has been released for the reserved category candidates in the admission counselling conducted by the university.

As per the official notice, the benefit will be given to those candidates who will produce their reserved category certificate during the time of the counselling. The reserved category certificates that have been issued before March 31, 2021 will be considered as valid. Certificates issued from April 1, 2021 onwards will not be considered as valid for the counselling round for UPCET and JEE Main examination.

AKTU has shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “Important information for the reserved category candidates in the admission counseling conducted by the university.”

The varsity has also urged the candidates who want to appear for the counselling session to keep all the required certificates ready beforehand. The counselling session will begin soon and will be notified by the varsity on the official site of AKTU. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AKTU.

