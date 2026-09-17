The National Testing Agency(NTA) has invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from eligible subject matter experts for empanelment to undertake question paper setting and translation-related work for major entrance examinations, including JEE, NEET, and CUET.

JEE, NEET, CUET: NTA invites EoIs for question paper setting, translation & other confidential work

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The subject matter experts will be involved in the setting of the question paper, question vetting, translation and multilingual equivalence, moderation, answer key verification, curriculum mapping and specifications and other confidential academic work, as per the requirements of the NTA.

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Interested and eligible candidates can submit their Expressions of Interest as per the eligibility criteria and application process specified by the NTA. The last date to submit the EoIs has been extended till October 9, 2026. Applicants are advised to apply only in those subject domains in which they possess recognised expertise and adequate academic or professional experience.

Eligibility Criteria

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{{^usCountry}} Educators who want to apply should have a master’s degree (or equivalent) in the relevant subject domain with at least 60% marks (55% for SC / ST / OBC-NCL / EWS / PwBD applicants) or equivalent CGPA from a recognised university or institution of repute. For professional disciplines (Engineering, Medicine, Law, Pharmacy etc.), the equivalent professional qualification will be considered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Educators who want to apply should have a master’s degree (or equivalent) in the relevant subject domain with at least 60% marks (55% for SC / ST / OBC-NCL / EWS / PwBD applicants) or equivalent CGPA from a recognised university or institution of repute. For professional disciplines (Engineering, Medicine, Law, Pharmacy etc.), the equivalent professional qualification will be considered. {{/usCountry}}

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Ph.D. in the relevant or allied discipline is preferred. For school-level subjects, a Master's degree with substantial teaching experience is acceptable.

Evaluation Process

Stage 1 - Documentary and Eligibility Verification NTA will examine the completeness of the application, the applicant's qualifications and experience against the eligibility criteria, and the supporting documents. Applicants who do not meet the minimum eligibility criteria or who have not completed the integrity declarations will not be progressed.

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Stage 2 - Subject-Matter Evaluation EoIs that pass Stage 1 will be evaluated against subject-domain criteria - including academic standing, research record, prior question-paper experience and depth of expertise. The evaluation will be conducted by Subject Expert Committees constituted by NTA.

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Stage 3 - Background and Integrity Verification Shortlisted applicants will be subject to comprehensive background verification - covering academic credentials, employment history, integrity declarations, conflict-of-interest disclosures and any other checks NTA may consider necessary.

Stage 4 - Empanelment: Selected applicants will be notified in writing of their empanelment, with the subject domain(s), level(s), and nature of work for which they have been empanelled. Empanelment will be for a period of three (3) years from the date of empanelment, subject to satisfactory performance and continued integrity. Empanelment may be terminated earlier in the event of a breach of any term, on reasonable grounds, with appropriate notice.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.