JEE not required, apply for Programming & Data Science course at IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has invited applications for its BSc in Programming and Data Science course, which now comes with an option for a four-year BS Degree in Data Science and Applications.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The course has multiple entry-exit options that enables learners to leave the course with a certificate, diploma or a degree. Class 12 students who studied Maths and English till Class 10 and are currently studying in any stream can apply for it.here is no age limit, the institute said.

As part of the BS level, students can also do an 8-month apprenticeship or a project with companies or research institutes, it said.

“Currently, more than 13,000 students are enrolled in the program, with the maximum number of students from Tamil Nadu, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. In-person exams are conducted in 116 examination centres across 111 cities in India. The examination centres have also been opened in the U.A.E., Bahrain, Kuwait, and Sri Lanka.” the institute has informed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to apply for the September 2022 term is August 19. Interested students can apply through the website - https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

Speaking about this program, Prof V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras is happy to offer this well-designed, contemporary BS in Data Science and Applications degree, which provides access to IIT quality education in an inclusive manner to learners across the country. Data Science is one of the emerging topics. This is a highly employment-oriented program in a domain where the demand is high for skilled resources.”

“This first-of-its-kind program makes it possible for students to study from IIT Madras without attempting the intensely-competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). This directly benefits the students from rural areas and economically disadvantaged backgrounds for whom attending JEE coaching classes would be a significant hurdle. The program also offers up to 100% scholarships for deserving students in financial need,” the institute said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, Dr. Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Professor In-Charge, BS in Data Science and Applications, IIT Madras, said, “Admission to the BS program does not require qualifying JEE. Unlike any other entrance exam, the qualifying process for this program is very inclusive. The state-of-the-art pedagogy enables IIT Madras to admit all qualified candidates without any restriction on the numbers. With generous scholarships, IIT Madras has created one of the most inclusive models in the country.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON