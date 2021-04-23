Home / Education / News / JKBOSE Class 11 Admission 2021 registration date extended, details here
JKBOSE Class 11 Admission 2021 registration date extended, details here

JKBOSE Class 11 Admission 2021 registration date extended. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 11:33 AM IST
JKBOSE Class 11 Admission 2021 registration date extended, details here(HT file)

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has extended the last date to register for JKBOSE Class 11 Admission 2021 for the Jammu division. Students can now submit their admission cum permission forms of HSP I(class 11) BI-Annual session 2021 of Jammu province till April 30, 2021. The official notice is available on the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.ac.in.

To apply for the admission process, candidates will have to pay 1060/- as application fees till April 30, 1730 as application fees till May 10, and 2770 as application fees till May 20, 2021. 10/- will have to be paid by the candidates in addition to the required fee which is chargeable by the Institution concerned.

The official notice reads, “In continuation to this office notification No:-F (Exam/ HSP-1/B) JD/21 Dates: 19.4.2021, the last date for submission of Admission cum permission forms of HSP I(class 11th) Bi-Annual session 2021 W/Z of Jammu province has been extended.”

Meanwhile, JKBOSE has postponed Class 11 final exams for this year. The examination has been postponed till further notice due to the sudden increase of COVID19 cases across the country. Also, the Class 10 board examination has been cancelled and Class 12 exams have been postponed.

