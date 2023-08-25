JNU Professor Prof. Gobardhan Das appointed as Director of IISER Bhopal

Professor Gobardhan Das, has been appointed as the new Director of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, IISER, Bhopal. Prior to this, Gobardhan Das was a professor and Chair of Special Centre for Molecular Medicine of JNU.

As per a press statement issued by IISER, Bhopal, Professor Das, a Ph.D holder in Immunology – Host pathogen relationship, from the Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh in 1997 was associated with organization such as Molecular Immunology Forum, and Guha Research Council.

Prof. Das also holds editorial positions as associate editor in PlosOne, Mycobacterial Diseases, Frontiers in Immunology, and, as reviewer in Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences USA, Blood, J. Exp. Med, J. Biological Chemistry, Cancer Research, Gastroenterology, Cell research, Microbiology Immunology, Eur. J. Immunol, PlosPathogens, Cellular Immunology, Microbiology and Immunology, Tuberculosis, read the press release.

Further, Professor Das also holds honorary positions as Adjunct Professor, Houston Methodist Research Institute, Houston, USA, and Adjunct Professor, Shoochow University, Suzhou, China.

Since the commencement of IISER, Bhopal in 2008, Prof. Das is the third Director of the organisation.